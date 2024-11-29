Northern Colorado visits Texas Tech following Williams’ 20-point showing

Northern Colorado Bears (6-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Northern Colorado Bears (6-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1)

Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -21; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays Northern Colorado after Darrion Williams scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 79-74 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Red Raiders have gone 4-0 in home games. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Bears are 1-2 on the road. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky with 19.3 assists. Jaron Rillie leads the Bears with 5.9.

Texas Tech makes 52.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Northern Colorado has shot at a 51.6% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

Langston Reynolds is averaging 17.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.