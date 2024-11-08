Northern Colorado visits Colorado following Reynolds’ 21-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (1-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -12.5; over/under…

Northern Colorado Bears (1-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (1-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -12.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Colorado after Langston Reynolds scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 75-55 victory over the Colorado College Tigers.

Colorado went 26-11 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Buffaloes averaged 79.3 points per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 39.1% from behind the arc last season.

Northern Colorado finished 12-7 in Big Sky play and 7-8 on the road last season. The Bears gave up 77.0 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

