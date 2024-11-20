Northern Colorado visits Cal Baptist following Daniels’ 27-point performance

Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-1) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -5.5;…

Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-1)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Northern Colorado after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 27 points in Cal Baptist’s 90-77 win against the Long Island Sharks.

Cal Baptist went 16-17 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lancers averaged 67.3 points per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point distance last season.

The Bears have gone 0-2 away from home. Northern Colorado ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Jaron Rillie averaging 6.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

