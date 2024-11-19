Northern Colorado visits Cal Baptist after Daniels’ 27-point showing

Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-1) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays…

Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-1)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Northern Colorado after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 27 points in Cal Baptist’s 90-77 victory over the Long Island Sharks.

Cal Baptist finished 16-17 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Lancers averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 0.9 bench points last season.

The Bears are 0-2 on the road. Northern Colorado ranks third in the Big Sky with 17.4 assists per game led by Jaron Rillie averaging 5.0.

