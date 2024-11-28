Northern Arizona Lumberjacks play the James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes (5-1) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-1) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JMU and Northern…

James Madison Dukes (5-1) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-1)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU and Northern Arizona square off at Walter Athletic Complex in Tampa, Florida.

The Lumberjacks have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Northern Arizona has a 5-1 record against teams over .500.

The Dukes have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. JMU has a 4-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Arizona makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than JMU has allowed to its opponents (34.5%). JMU has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Glancey is shooting 51.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Lumberjacks.

Peyton McDaniel averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

