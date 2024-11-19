Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Northern Arizona knocks off…

Northern Arizona knocks off Embry-Riddle 82-47

The Associated Press

November 19, 2024, 5:23 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin had 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 82-47 win over Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) on Tuesday.

McLaughlin added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Lumberjacks (4-1). Jayden Jackson added 18 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line while he also had six rebounds.

Noah Gifft led the way for the Eagles with 15 points. Conner Ivy added 10 points for Embry-Riddle.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up