Northeastern plays Princeton following Pratt’s 24-point game

Princeton Tigers (2-0) at Northeastern Huskies (1-0) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on Princeton after LA…

Princeton Tigers (2-0) at Northeastern Huskies (1-0)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on Princeton after LA Pratt scored 24 points in Northeastern’s 80-72 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

Northeastern finished 7-5 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Huskies averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

Princeton finished 12-3 in Ivy League games and 11-3 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 9.0 second-chance points and 1.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.