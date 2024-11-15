Northeastern Huskies face the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-1) vs. Northeastern Huskies (2-1) Moncton, New Brunswick; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-1) vs. Northeastern Huskies (2-1)

Moncton, New Brunswick; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern will play Cent. Conn. St. at Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Northeastern finished 12-20 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

Cent. Conn. St. went 20-11 overall with a 9-8 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Blue Devils gave up 66.5 points per game while committing 13.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

