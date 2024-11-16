Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Northeastern Huskies and the…

Northeastern Huskies and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils meet

The Associated Press

November 16, 2024, 3:42 AM

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-1) vs. Northeastern Huskies (2-1)

Moncton, New Brunswick; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern squares off against Cent. Conn. St. in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Northeastern went 12-20 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 6.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 20-11 overall with a 9-8 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Blue Devils averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up