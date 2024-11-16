Northeastern Huskies and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils meet

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-1) vs. Northeastern Huskies (2-1) Moncton, New Brunswick; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-1) vs. Northeastern Huskies (2-1)

Moncton, New Brunswick; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern squares off against Cent. Conn. St. in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Northeastern went 12-20 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 6.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 20-11 overall with a 9-8 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Blue Devils averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.