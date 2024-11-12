Northeastern hosts Harvard following Woods’ 27-point game

Harvard Crimson (1-2) at Northeastern Huskies (1-1) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Harvard after Harold Woods…

Harvard Crimson (1-2) at Northeastern Huskies (1-1)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Harvard after Harold Woods scored 27 points in Northeastern’s 79-76 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

Northeastern went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 7-5 at home. The Huskies averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

Harvard went 14-13 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Crimson gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

