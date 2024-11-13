Northeastern hosts Harvard following Woods’ 27-point game

Harvard Crimson (1-2) at Northeastern Huskies (1-1) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4; over/under is 144.5…

Harvard Crimson (1-2) at Northeastern Huskies (1-1)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Harvard after Harold Woods scored 27 points in Northeastern’s 79-76 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

Northeastern finished 7-5 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Huskies averaged 69.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.3 last season.

Harvard finished 14-13 overall last season while going 5-7 on the road. The Crimson gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

