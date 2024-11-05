North Texas tips off season at home against Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces at North Texas Mean Green Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Texas begins the…

Evansville Purple Aces at North Texas Mean Green

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas begins the season at home against Evansville.

North Texas went 19-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mean Green averaged 69.2 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

Evansville finished 17-18 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

