North Texas plays New Mexico after Wooten’s 23-point game

North Texas Eagles (5-1) at New Mexico Lobos (4-3)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays New Mexico after Desiree Wooten scored 23 points in North Texas’ 69-53 win against the Houston Cougars.

The Lobos have gone 4-2 at home. New Mexico averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 away from home. North Texas is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Mexico averages 72.9 points, 13.4 more per game than the 59.5 North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 66.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the 64.0 New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is shooting 53.1% and averaging 17.7 points for the Lobos.

Kyla Deck is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.2 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

