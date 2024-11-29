North Texas Mean Green play the Utah State Aggies

Utah State Aggies (6-0) vs. North Texas Mean Green (6-1) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies…

Utah State Aggies (6-0) vs. North Texas Mean Green (6-1)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State and North Texas square off at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Mean Green have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. North Texas ranks sixth in the AAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Johnathan Massie averaging 2.0.

The Aggies have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Utah State leads the MWC scoring 94.2 points per game while shooting 50.6%.

North Texas is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State scores 38.6 more points per game (94.2) than North Texas allows (55.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals.

Ian Martinez is averaging 19.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.