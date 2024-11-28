North Texas Mean Green play the Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-2) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-1) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean…

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-2) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -3.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on Northern Iowa in Orlando, Florida.

The Mean Green have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. North Texas ranks fourth in the AAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Johnathan Massie averaging 2.3.

The Panthers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Northern Iowa is eighth in the MVC with 15.4 assists per game led by Trey Campbell averaging 3.0.

North Texas averages 67.7 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 67.4 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 22.8 more points per game (79.6) than North Texas gives up (56.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 11.8 points and 1.5 steals.

Tytan Anderson is shooting 56.1% and averaging 14.2 points for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.