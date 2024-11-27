North Texas Mean Green face the Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-2) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-1) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Texas…

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-2) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on Northern Iowa at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Mean Green are 5-1 in non-conference play. North Texas averages 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Panthers have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Northern Iowa ranks eighth in the MVC with 15.4 assists per game led by Trey Campbell averaging 3.0.

North Texas averages 67.7 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 67.4 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa scores 22.8 more points per game (79.6) than North Texas gives up (56.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Campbell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

