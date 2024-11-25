North Texas hosts Oregon State after Rataj’s 20-point showing

Oregon State Beavers (4-1) at North Texas Mean Green (4-1) Denton, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean…

Oregon State Beavers (4-1) at North Texas Mean Green (4-1)

Denton, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -6.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits North Texas after Michael Rataj scored 20 points in Oregon State’s 78-75 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Mean Green are 3-0 on their home court. North Texas is fourth in the AAC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Johnathan Massie averaging 2.8.

The Beavers play their first true road game after going 4-1 to start the season. Oregon State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Texas scores 69.6 points, 11.2 more per game than the 58.4 Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 21.8 more points per game (79.0) than North Texas gives up (57.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Mean Green.

Rataj is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Beavers.

