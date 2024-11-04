North Texas hosts Evansville to begin season

Evansville Purple Aces at North Texas Mean Green Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Evansville…

Evansville Purple Aces at North Texas Mean Green

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Evansville for the season opener.

North Texas finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Mean Green averaged 11.0 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

Evansville finished 7-15 in MVC play and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Purple Aces averaged 6.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

