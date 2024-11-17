Live Radio
North Texas faces McNeese on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 17, 2024, 3:41 AM

North Texas Mean Green (3-0) at McNeese Cowboys (1-2)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mean Green take on McNeese.

McNeese went 30-4 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys averaged 20.6 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

North Texas went 10-8 in AAC action and 6-6 on the road last season. The Mean Green averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 21.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

