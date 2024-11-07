North Florida Ospreys host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in non-conference action

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-1) at North Florida Ospreys (1-0) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -6.5;…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-1) at North Florida Ospreys (1-0)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -6.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida and Charleston Southern play in non-conference action.

North Florida went 16-16 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Ospreys averaged 78.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.8 last season.

Charleston Southern went 3-12 on the road and 10-20 overall a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 9.4 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks.

