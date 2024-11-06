North Florida hosts Charleston Southern in cross-conference matchup

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-1) at North Florida Ospreys (1-0) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-1) at North Florida Ospreys (1-0)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on North Florida for a non-conference matchup.

North Florida went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Ospreys averaged 78.0 points per game last season, 27.5 in the paint, 11.2 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

Charleston Southern finished 10-20 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Buccaneers allowed opponents to score 73.7 points per game and shot 45.1% from the field last season.

