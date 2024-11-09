North Florida faces Georgia Tech following Harris’ 23-point performance

North Florida Ospreys (2-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces…

North Florida Ospreys (2-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces Georgia Tech after Josh Harris scored 23 points in North Florida’s 90-66 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Georgia Tech finished 8-7 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Yellow Jackets allowed opponents to score 75.2 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

North Florida went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Ospreys gave up 75.8 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

