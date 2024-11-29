North Florida earns 78-73 victory against SIU-Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Josh Harris had 20 points in North Florida’s 78-73 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Friday night. Harris…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Josh Harris had 20 points in North Florida’s 78-73 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Friday night.

Harris added nine rebounds for the Ospreys (5-2). Nate Lliteras added 13 points while shooting 3 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Liam Murphy went 4 of 10 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Desmond Polk led the Cougars (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Ring Malith added 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for SIU-Edwardsville. Brian Taylor II also had 13 points and nine assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.