North Dakota visits Loyola Marymount after Johnston’s 27-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-2)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -8.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on North Dakota after Will Johnston scored 27 points in Loyola Marymount’s 77-71 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

Loyola Marymount went 12-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lions shot 44.8% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

North Dakota finished 18-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 6.3 steals, 3.0 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

