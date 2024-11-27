North Dakota takes on SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (2-4) vs. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-3) Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-4) vs. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces SE Louisiana at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Fightin’ Hawks have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. North Dakota is ninth in the Summit League with 10.3 assists per game led by Treysen Eaglestaff averaging 2.2.

The Lions have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. SE Louisiana is ninth in the Southland scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Jakevion Buckley averaging 4.7.

North Dakota averages 70.0 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 69.8 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eaglestaff is shooting 47.6% and averaging 19.3 points for the Fightin’ Hawks.

Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 13.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.