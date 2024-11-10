North Dakota State visits CSU Bakersfield after White’s 27-point performance

North Dakota State Bison (1-1) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) Bakersfield, California; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota…

North Dakota State Bison (1-1) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1)

Bakersfield, California; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays CSU Bakersfield after Jacari White scored 27 points in North Dakota State’s 77-68 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

CSU Bakersfield finished 13-19 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Roadrunners averaged 6.9 steals, 3.5 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

North Dakota State went 15-17 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 11.6 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

