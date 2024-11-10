Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » North Dakota State visits…

North Dakota State visits CSU Bakersfield after White’s 27-point performance

The Associated Press

November 10, 2024, 3:23 AM

North Dakota State Bison (1-1) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1)

Bakersfield, California; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays CSU Bakersfield after Jacari White scored 27 points in North Dakota State’s 77-68 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

CSU Bakersfield finished 13-19 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Roadrunners averaged 6.9 steals, 3.5 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

North Dakota State went 15-17 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 11.6 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up