North Dakota State to visit Charleston Southern Friday

North Dakota State Bison (3-2) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6) North Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Dakota State Bison (3-2) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on North Dakota State in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Buccaneers are 0-2 on their home court. Charleston Southern has a 0-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bison play their first true road game after going 3-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Charleston Southern is shooting 31.2% from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points lower than the 40.8% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 71.6 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 82.1 Charleston Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Alben is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Avery Koenen is averaging 12.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and two steals for the Bison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.