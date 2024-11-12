North Dakota State takes on Santa Clara after White’s 22-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (1-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-1) Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Dakota State Bison (1-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-1)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits Santa Clara after Jacari White scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 86-81 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Santa Clara finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Broncos allowed opponents to score 72.2 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

North Dakota State went 5-11 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Bison gave up 73.9 points per game while committing 14.8 fouls last season.

