North Dakota State Bison and the West Georgia Wolves play in Birmingham, Alabama

West Georgia Wolves (0-7) vs. North Dakota State Bison (3-4) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota…

West Georgia Wolves (0-7) vs. North Dakota State Bison (3-4)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on West Georgia in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Bison are 3-4 in non-conference play. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit League with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Feddersen averaging 1.7.

The Wolves have a 0-7 record in non-conference play. West Georgia is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

North Dakota State averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.6 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points lower than North Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (48.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari White is scoring 18.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bison.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Wolves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.