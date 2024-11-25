North Dakota plays Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-4) vs. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-2) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and North…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-4) vs. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and North Dakota square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 3-2 in non-conference play. North Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit League with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Mier Panoam averaging 6.7.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in non-conference play. Bethune-Cookman is fourth in the SWAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 5.8.

North Dakota’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game North Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 19.2 points.

Brayon Freeman is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.