North Dakota hosts Utah Valley following Nelson’s 21-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (1-1)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley faces North Dakota after Dominick Nelson scored 21 points in Utah Valley’s 89-60 victory over the UTEP Miners.

North Dakota finished 18-14 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 75.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

Utah Valley finished 5-10 on the road and 16-16 overall a season ago. The Wolverines averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.

