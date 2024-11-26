North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats play in Cancun, Mexico

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-4) vs. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-2) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-4) vs. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Fightin’ Hawks have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. North Dakota has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Bethune-Cookman ranks fourth in the SWAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 5.8.

North Dakota’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than North Dakota has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is scoring 19.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks.

Brayon Freeman is averaging 15 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.