North Dakota defeats Dickinson State 85-54

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff had 17 points in North Dakota’s 85-54 victory over Dickinson State on Tuesday night.

Eaglestaff shot 4 of 10 from the field and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Fightin’ Hawks (1-1). Dariyus Woodson added 11 points while finishing 3 of 3 from 3-point range while they also had seven rebounds. Amar Kuljuhovic had 10 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Cordell Stinson led the way for the Bluehawks with 12 points. Aidan Fishell added six points for Dickinson State. John Evans finished with six points.

