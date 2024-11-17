North Carolina Central visits Winthrop following Harrison’s 24-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-4) at Winthrop Eagles (3-2) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-4) at Winthrop Eagles (3-2)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -10; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts North Carolina Central after Kasen Harrison scored 24 points in Winthrop’s 89-87 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Winthrop Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. Winthrop ranks eighth in the Big South with 11.4 assists per game led by Harrison averaging 3.0.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 0-2 on the road. North Carolina Central ranks eighth in the MEAC with 24.4 rebounds per game led by Perry Smith Jr. averaging 5.2.

Winthrop averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 4.4 per game North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Winthrop allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Winthrop Eagles.

Po’Boigh King is averaging 15.8 points for the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

