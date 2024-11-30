North Carolina Central visits No. 7 LSU after Williams’ 24-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-9) at LSU Tigers (8-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-9) at LSU Tigers (8-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 LSU takes on North Carolina Central after Mikaylah Williams scored 24 points in LSU’s 82-65 win against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. LSU is sixth in college basketball averaging 89.3 points and is shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 0-7 away from home. North Carolina Central ranks sixth in the MEAC shooting 24.6% from 3-point range.

LSU scores 89.3 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 86.9 North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 47.1 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 56.1 LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 22.4 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tigers.

Kyla Bryant is shooting 27.8% and averaging 11.3 points for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.