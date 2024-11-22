North Carolina Central visits Georgia State following Hamilton’s 30-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-5) at Georgia State Panthers (2-2) Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5;…

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-5) at Georgia State Panthers (2-2)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays North Carolina Central after Jelani Hamilton scored 30 points in Georgia State’s 106-66 win against the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

Georgia State went 9-5 at home last season while going 14-17 overall. The Panthers averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from 3-point range.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. North Carolina Central is sixth in the MEAC scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

