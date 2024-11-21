North Carolina Central visits Georgia State after Hamilton’s 30-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-5) at Georgia State Panthers (2-2) Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces…

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-5) at Georgia State Panthers (2-2)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces North Carolina Central after Jelani Hamilton scored 30 points in Georgia State’s 106-66 win over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

Georgia State went 9-5 at home a season ago while going 14-17 overall. The Panthers averaged 76.5 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. North Carolina Central ranks sixth in the MEAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

