North Carolina Central takes on Georgia Southern in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (0-3)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central will play Georgia Southern at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

North Carolina Central finished 18-13 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The North Carolina Central Eagles averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 17.5 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

Georgia Southern went 9-24 overall with a 0-13 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Georgia Southern Eagles averaged 6.9 steals, 4.0 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

