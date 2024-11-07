North Carolina Central hosts Gardner-Webb following Simmons’ 22-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) at North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) at North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays North Carolina Central after Darryl Simmons II scored 22 points in Gardner-Webb’s 80-64 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

North Carolina Central finished 11-2 at home a season ago while going 18-13 overall. The Eagles averaged 12.8 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

Gardner-Webb finished 6-8 on the road and 17-16 overall last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

