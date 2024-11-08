North Carolina Central hosts Gardner-Webb following Simmons’ 22-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) at North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) at North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces North Carolina Central after Darryl Simmons II scored 22 points in Gardner-Webb’s 80-64 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

North Carolina Central finished 18-13 overall with an 11-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Eagles averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 16.0 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from deep.

Gardner-Webb finished 17-16 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

