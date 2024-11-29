North Carolina Central faces No. 16 North Carolina on 6-game road slide

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-8) at North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-8) at North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central travels to No. 16 North Carolina looking to stop its six-game road slide.

The Tar Heels have gone 2-0 in home games. North Carolina has a 6-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles have gone 0-6 away from home. North Carolina Central gives up 82.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 35.3 points per game.

North Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.0 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 47.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 49.4 North Carolina allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi Donarski is shooting 42.9% and averaging 10.4 points for the Tar Heels.

Kyla Bryant is shooting 29.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.