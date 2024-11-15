North Carolina Central faces Georgia Southern in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (0-3) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (0-3)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays Georgia Southern in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

North Carolina Central went 18-13 overall with an 8-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The North Carolina Central Eagles shot 45.4% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Georgia Southern finished 9-24 overall with a 0-13 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Georgia Southern Eagles shot 43.0% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

