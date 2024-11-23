North Alabama wins 74-62 against UL Monroe

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz had 19 points in North Alabama’s 74-62 win against UL Monroe on Saturday night.…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz had 19 points in North Alabama’s 74-62 win against UL Monroe on Saturday night.

Ortiz went 7 of 15 from the field (5 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Lions (4-2). Corneilous Williams scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Taye Fields had 15 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Jalen Bolden finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Warhawks (3-5). Jerry Ngopot added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Coltie Young had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.