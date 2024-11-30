North Alabama visits Tucker and UAPB

North Alabama Lions (3-3) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-5) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB…

North Alabama Lions (3-3) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-5)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces North Alabama after Janiyah Tucker scored 26 points in UAPB’s 82-58 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Golden Lions have gone 2-0 in home games. UAPB ranks eighth in the SWAC with 10.0 assists per game led by Empress Roberts averaging 1.6.

The Lions have gone 1-3 away from home. North Alabama gives up 68.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

UAPB’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 66.7 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 67.1 UAPB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Lions.

Charity Gallegos is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Lions.

