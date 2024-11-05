North Alabama takes down Air Force 73-57

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jacari Lane had 24 points and six assists in North Alabama’s 73-57 victory over Air…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jacari Lane had 24 points and six assists in North Alabama’s 73-57 victory over Air Force on Monday.

Dallas Howell added 17 points while going 6 of 9 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and he also had five rebounds for North Alabama. Daniel Ortiz had 12 points and shot 4 for 15, including 4 for 12 from beyond the arc.

Ethan Taylor finished with 30 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons. Caleb Walker added 12 points and seven rebounds for Air Force.

North Alabama took the lead with 18:44 left in the first half and did not give it up. Lane led their team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 43-22 at the break.

North Alabama pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 21-point lead to 28 points. They were outscored by Air Force in the second half by a five-point margin. Corneilous Williams scored all eight of his points in the second half for the Lions.

