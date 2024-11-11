North Alabama earns 87-69 win over UT Martin

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane had 22 points in North Alabama’s 87-69 victory over UT Martin on Monday night.…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane had 22 points in North Alabama’s 87-69 victory over UT Martin on Monday night.

Lane also contributed four steals for the Lions (3-0). Canin Jefferson finished 5 of 5 from the field to add 12 points. Corneilous Williams finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Josue Grullon led the Skyhawks (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Afan Trnka added 10 points and four assists for UT Martin. Vladimer Salaridze also had nine points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for North Alabama is a matchup Friday with Samford at home. UT Martin visits Longwood on Saturday.

