Norris leads UC Davis against Portland State after 30-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at Portland State Vikings (2-2)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces Portland State after Megan Norris’ 30-point showing in UC Davis’ 74-70 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

Portland State went 6-9 at home last season while going 8-23 overall. The Vikings gave up 67.6 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

The Aggies are 1-2 on the road. UC Davis averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

