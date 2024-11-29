Norris leads UC Davis against Portland State after 30-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at Portland State Vikings (2-2)
Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces Portland State after Megan Norris’ 30-point showing in UC Davis’ 74-70 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.
Portland State went 6-9 at home last season while going 8-23 overall. The Vikings gave up 67.6 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.
The Aggies are 1-2 on the road. UC Davis averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
