Norfolk State visits Stanford following Raynaud’s 33-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (4-1) at Stanford Cardinal (4-0)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces Norfolk State after Maxime Raynaud scored 33 points in Stanford’s 79-65 victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

Stanford finished 14-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cardinal averaged 76.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.

The Spartans have gone 1-1 away from home. Norfolk State averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

