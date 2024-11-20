Norfolk State visits Stanford following Raynaud’s 33-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (4-1) at Stanford Cardinal (4-0) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -15.5; over/under…

Norfolk State Spartans (4-1) at Stanford Cardinal (4-0)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -15.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Norfolk State after Maxime Raynaud scored 33 points in Stanford’s 79-65 win over the UC Davis Aggies.

Stanford went 14-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cardinal averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 6.7 on fast breaks.

The Spartans are 1-1 on the road. Norfolk State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Jaylani Darden averaging 5.5.

