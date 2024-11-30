Live Radio
Norfolk State visits Octave and Stony Brook

The Associated Press

November 30, 2024, 3:42 AM

Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Norfolk State after Joseph Octave scored 24 points in Stony Brook’s 77-54 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Seawolves are 1-1 on their home court. Stony Brook has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 2-3 on the road. Norfolk State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrel Bladen averaging 1.5.

Stony Brook’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Stony Brook allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Octave is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Seawolves.

Brian Moore Jr. is averaging 21.5 points and two steals for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

