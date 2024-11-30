Norfolk State visits Octave and Stony Brook

Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony…

Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Norfolk State after Joseph Octave scored 24 points in Stony Brook’s 77-54 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Seawolves are 1-1 on their home court. Stony Brook has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 2-3 on the road. Norfolk State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrel Bladen averaging 1.5.

Stony Brook’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Stony Brook allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Octave is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Seawolves.

Brian Moore Jr. is averaging 21.5 points and two steals for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

